Adorable! 94-year-old desi dadi goes viral with her charming barbie avatars, watch

New Delhi: In a world captivated by the international sensation "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has become an unrivaled phenomenon. People worldwide have embraced the trend, adorning themselves in pink outfits, and showcasing their love for the iconic character. Social media platforms overflow with users creating captivating reels featuring the Barbie song, movie dialogues, and more.

Amidst this frenzy, a heartwarming video has captured the internet's attention today. The star of the show is Jiya, a delightful 94-year-old grandmother affectionately known as "desi dadi." Content creator Jinal Jain lovingly shared this endearing moment on Instagram.

The video showcases dadi's sheer elegance as she gracefully dons a series of stylish pink outfits. But that's not all - she effortlessly enacts the famous "Hi Barbie" dialogue, exuding charm and joy that transcends age.

Dadi's vibrant spirit and unyielding enthusiasm have won the hearts of countless viewers. The Instagram caption simply states, "You're seriously not yet done with the Barbie trend if you haven't met this 94-year-old Barbie yet."

With over 765k likes and an outpouring of reactions, the post has become a symbol of adoration and admiration for the desi dadi's adorable Barbie-inspired outfits. Comments overflow with love, with users expressing sentiments like, "This is beyond heartwarming," and "OMG, this is incredibly cute."

In a world captivated by the latest trends, dadi's radiant spirit shines as a reminder that age is no barrier to embracing what brings joy, inspiring others to participate in the Barbie phenomenon with renewed zeal and affection.