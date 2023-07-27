Headlines

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

How To Change Twitter Notification Sound (iPhone/Android)

Kareena Kapoor soaks in the European sun with her little munchkin: See pic

Kerala government announces reservation for transgender students in Nursing courses

Best Ways To Use Honey For Radiant & Supple Skin

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

DNA: Conjunctivitis cases surge after heavy rains

10 Japanese concepts for holistic happiness

5 best films of Kriti Sanon as per IMDb rating

5 cheapest foldable phones of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

How government can help in Startup? Get all your answers in new avatar of DNA

DNA: How are Ahmadiyyas different from Muslims?

DNA: Conjunctivitis cases surge after heavy rains

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

HomeViral

Viral

Adorable! 94-year-old desi dadi goes viral with her charming barbie avatars, watch

The star of the show is Jiya, a delightful 94-year-old grandmother affectionately known as "desi dadi." Content creator Jinal Jain lovingly shared this endearing moment on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In a world captivated by the international sensation "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has become an unrivaled phenomenon. People worldwide have embraced the trend, adorning themselves in pink outfits, and showcasing their love for the iconic character. Social media platforms overflow with users creating captivating reels featuring the Barbie song, movie dialogues, and more.

Amidst this frenzy, a heartwarming video has captured the internet's attention today. The star of the show is Jiya, a delightful 94-year-old grandmother affectionately known as "desi dadi." Content creator Jinal Jain lovingly shared this endearing moment on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jinal Jain (@lampofjinni)

The video showcases dadi's sheer elegance as she gracefully dons a series of stylish pink outfits. But that's not all - she effortlessly enacts the famous "Hi Barbie" dialogue, exuding charm and joy that transcends age.

Dadi's vibrant spirit and unyielding enthusiasm have won the hearts of countless viewers. The Instagram caption simply states, "You're seriously not yet done with the Barbie trend if you haven't met this 94-year-old Barbie yet."

With over 765k likes and an outpouring of reactions, the post has become a symbol of adoration and admiration for the desi dadi's adorable Barbie-inspired outfits. Comments overflow with love, with users expressing sentiments like, "This is beyond heartwarming," and "OMG, this is incredibly cute."

In a world captivated by the latest trends, dadi's radiant spirit shines as a reminder that age is no barrier to embracing what brings joy, inspiring others to participate in the Barbie phenomenon with renewed zeal and affection.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state ‘illegally’ in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

PM Kisan 14th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore beneficiaries today

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE