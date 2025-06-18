The video of the moment has struck a chord with millions and has been viewed over two crore times on social media.

A heartwarming moment has gone viral in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, when a 93-year-old villager walked into a jewellery shop and asked to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. The shop staff mistook him for a man seeking donations but were moved when they learnt the real reason for his visit.

Dressed in a simple white dhoti-kurta and a cap, Nivrutti Shinde entered the shop with his wife Shantabai while on a pilgrimage to Pandharpur on foot for the upcoming Ashadhi Ekadashi festival.

At first, the shop staff thought the elderly man and his wife had come to seek help. But they were moved when he quietly expressed his desire to buy a mangalsutra for his wife.

The shop owner was so moved by the gesture that he decided to gift the couple the jewellery and accepted just Rs 20 as a symbolic amount.

The couple entered the shop and the man gave me Rs 1,120 and said he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. I was overwhelmed by his gesture. I took Rs 20 from him as a blessing and handed over the mangalsutra to the couple," the shop owner said.

Watch here

The video of the moment has struck a chord with millions and has been viewed over two crore times on social media. Many have praised the unbreakable love between the elderly couple, who continue to support each other in the journey of life despite their age and limited means.

How social media reacted

"This is what true love is like," wrote one user.

Another said, "No diamonds, no fancy gifts - just a lifetime commitment. Hats off to this man."

A third user commented, "This brought tears to my eyes. In this era of quick breakups, this is a real relationship goal."

Many praised the shop owner's generous act and called it a "beautiful act of kindness" and a reminder of humanity still alive in today's world.

Also read: Man gets Rs 26 lakh as wages without joining work for months, here's why