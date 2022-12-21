92-yr-old granny puts on makeup for her ex-boyfriend's funeral, video goes crazy viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: We see it all the time: the internet is a haven for entertaining content. Whether it's mind-boggling hacks or surprising "jugaads," social media has it all. While we're on the subject, check out this video that's quickly going viral online. The viral clip features an old woman dressing up and putting on makeup for her ex-boyfriend's funeral. Yes, you heard it absolutely right. The clip was shared on Instagram by user named Grandma Droniak and you should definitely not miss out on it.

The short clip opens with an old lady putting on makeup to go to the memorial service for her ex-boyfriend Bruce. She finished her makeup by putting on lipstick, blush, and powder. Grandma Droniak then put on a faux-fur coat and flaunted her final look for the funeral. "Get ready with me for Bruce's funeral. RIP Bruce," reads the video caption.

The video garnered over two million views and a ton of reactions from netizens. Several users hailed the woman for her positivity and shared their heartfelt opinions in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "I’m always amazed at how Grandma can put on lipstick perfectly in 2 seconds. Like. Perfectly." "Everyone has that one wish to go to their ex funeral after this ," expressed another. "Nah granny you steal the show no matter what- SO LONG BRUCE- SHOULDA TREATED THE QUEEN BETTER," posted a third. "There is literally a lot to learn from you!! You go girl!!" commented a fourth. Many also flooded the comment section with love-struck emoticons. What are your views on this video?

