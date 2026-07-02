90-year-old man’s gym workout goes viral, netizens say, 'Sir is an inspiration' | Watch

A 90-year-old man’s gym workout has gone viral, inspiring netizens who praised his strength and called him a true motivation for all ages.

On May 28, Mumbai-based physiotherapist Dr Akash Singh posted a video on Instagram showing his elderly patient performing aggressive gym workouts. The video immediately became well known for emphasising that maintaining strength and fitness is not limited by age.

Viral video shows strength training at 90

The 90-year-old guy can be seen successfully executing a variety of exercises in the video, such as light dumbbell exercises, resistance-band rowing, aided squats, and mobility drills. Online viewers were impressed by his constant effort and enthusiasm, and many referred to him as an inspiration for all generations.

According to Dr Singh, he is living evidence that the notion that 'gyms are only for young bodybuilders' is untrue. He pointed out that the elderly man still exercises frequently, emphasising general health, strength, and mobility over attractiveness.

Fitness benefits for older adults

The physiotherapist claims that enhancing everyday functionality is more important when it comes to fitness in later life than gaining muscle for cosmetic reasons. Frequent exercise improves balance, lessens stiffness, strengthens bones and muscles and helps preserve independence.

He further underlined that weakness is frequently caused by quitting physical exercise rather than ageing. He added that strength training is advantageous at any age, saying, 'You don't stop exercising because you get old, you become weaker when you stop moving.'

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Netizens reaction

The viral gym video of the 90-year-old man drew strong reactions online, with users praising his dedication and strength. Comments included 'Damn bro huge respect,' 'Sir is an inspiration' and 'Mr Gupta 90 gonna live 20 more years.' Many were amazed by his fitness, calling it 'Fuking peak!!' and saying 'his fits go hard,' while others simply hailed him as a true motivation for all ages.