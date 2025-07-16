90% of Indian youth wants to work abroad, but one condition stop them, it is...

92% of Indian youth are open to global jobs if provided with free visa, hiring, and training support, but face challenges like...

A recent report has revealed that 92% of Indian youth are willing to apply for jobs abroad, but only if they receive free visa, hiring, and training support. This finding comes from a survey conducted by Tern Group, an AI-powered global talent mobility platform, and highlights the growing interest among Indian professionals in working overseas. According to the report, many young people in India want international opportunities, but lack of proper guidance, trust issues, and limited access to reliable resources are holding them back. In today's world, where immigration fraud is on the rise, these challenges are becoming even more serious.

The survey found that 57% of the respondents do not know how to begin the application process for working abroad. This shows a major gap in career counselling and access to correct information. About 34.6% said that they feel unsure about working abroad because of the rising number of untrustworthy agents and foreign recruiters. Another problem is the high cost of visa applications. According to the report, 27% of people said they were discouraged from applying because of the high fees, which are often charged by dishonest service providers.

When asked about what would help them the most, 63.5% of the respondents said they wanted faster job matching, and 36.5% said they needed language support to better understand and adjust to work environments abroad. Experts explained that India has one of the youngest and most ambitious workforces in the world, yet millions are unable to access global job opportunities. He said one major reason is unethical agents charging huge fees and giving false promises, which makes the entire process difficult and risky for genuine job seekers.

They also highlighted the lack of good-quality upskilling programmes, which are needed to help young professionals smoothly adapt to international workplaces. Without proper training and support, many find it hard to compete or even apply. The survey included 2,500 aspiring professionals from sectors like healthcare, logistics, and engineering. Nearly 79% of those surveyed were from the healthcare field, including nurses, paramedics, and dental assistants.

With countries like Germany, the UK, Japan, and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) facing serious shortages of skilled workers, this report shows that India has a large and eager talent pool ready to contribute, if only they are given the right support and guidance.