9-year-old girl’s adorable version of Manike Mage Hithe goes viral - WATCH

The popular Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe has reserved a special place in the hearts of people across the world, and singer Yohani’s soothing and somber voice and gathered international recognition and praise over the last few months for her version of the song.

Ever since the song became popular and Yohani’s version went viral on social media, the internet has been taken over with trends, videos, and people’s own rendition of the song. Till now, one of the most famous videos made on the music is an IndiGo air hostess dancing to the song inside an empty airplane.

After getting to hear Manike Mage Hithe in different languages, dialects, and styles, another unique rendition of the song has surfaced on the internet. A 9-year-old girl recently took to social media to post her own version of the popular song a couple of weeks back.

A young girl named Palakshi Dixit recently uploaded a video of herself singing Manike Mage Hithe on Instagram, which went viral just after a few days. Her video was captioned, “Manike Mange HitheOne of my favourite songs sung by an amazing singer, Yohani.”

Palakshi Dixit is nine years old and has been a contestant on the popular television show Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. In the video, the young girl sat with a smiling face, holding a microphone in one hand and a doll in another, and sang her rendition of the song beautifully.

She sang the song with a melodious voice and a joyful demeanor, which left netizens impressed with her skills. The video has garnered nearly 16,000 views over the course of three weeks, with over 1,500 likes and hundreds of comments praising Palakshi’s talent.

Her voice won the hearts of netizens, who went gaga over her performance. One comment reads, “Mind-blowing” while another user called her “little Yohani” in their comment.