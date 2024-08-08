8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal faces deportation due to...

More than 50% employees of Mukesh Ambani's under 30 but women make up just...

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal faces deportation due to...

Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim Panghal faces deportation due to...

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

This Mughal ruler avoided non-vegetarian food for 3 days for Hindu wife

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

8 stellar images of constellations shared by NASA

9 Indian films based on real crimes

9 Indian films based on real crimes

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today? Here's what we know

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala to get engaged today? Here's what we know

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh are related to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, they are his..

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

HomeViral

Viral

8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

The term 'Lion's Gate' itself is derived from the astrological sign of Leo, which the sun occupies during this period.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

August 8 is known in astrology as the day when the Lion’s Gate Portal opens, a time believed to be especially lucky for receiving cosmic gifts. This year, the 2024 Lion’s Gate Portal is even more significant because the year (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is seen as a powerful number.

The Lion's Gate Portal is known to be lucky for receiving cosmic gifts, occurs between July 28 and August 12, with its peak on August 8 (8:8). This event is important because the year (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is seen as a powerful number.

The Earth, the Sun in Leo, and the star Sirius are aligned astronomically to create the Lions Gate Portal. The Leo astrological sign, which is connected to the heart, bravery, and creativity, is the source of the portal's name. The star Sirius rises in the sky at this time, aligning itself with the Sun and the Earth to form a potent electromagnetic portal.

Astrologically speaking, August 8 is the day the Lion's Gate Portal opens, making it a very auspicious moment to receive cosmic gifts. The 2024 Lion's Gate Portal holds even greater significance this year since the sum of the years (2+0+2+4) equals 8, a number that is considered to be powerful.

There is specific numerological significance associated with August 8 (8:8), the top of the Lions Gate Portal. The numbers eight are linked to power, prosperity, and endless possibilities. When it is doubled, as it is in 8:8, it symbolises a strong energy portal that can assist us in realising our full potential. Setting intentions, concentrating on individual objectives, and embracing revolutionary change are all thought to be at their best on this particular day.

Astrologically speaking, the Lion's Gate Portal occurs when the star Sirius and the Sun are in a strong synergy, with the Sun in Leo. It is thought that this alignment will help one establish a stronger bond with the spiritual world and their higher self. People are encouraged by the Leo energies to accept their inner power, express who they are, and embrace their inner strength.

Many people view the Lion's Gate Portal as a chance for spiritual development and awakening. The cosmic energy that is present at this time might cause elevated consciousness, sharper intuition, and a clearer sense of one's mission in life.

It's also the best time to make intentions and bring aspirations to pass. The power of visualisation, meditation, and positive affirmations can be enhanced by the powerful energies of the Lion's Gate Portal. Now is the perfect moment to let go of outdated habits, welcome fresh starts, and become in tune with your greatest self.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics

'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics

Meet actor who gave 14 hit films in 1 year, charged more than Big B, Bollywood career was super flop, net worth is Rs..

Meet actor who gave 14 hit films in 1 year, charged more than Big B, Bollywood career was super flop, net worth is Rs..

Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Delhi-NCR news: New bypass to be built in Greater Noida, to ease traffic in these areas; check route, distance and more

Meet man, who was once a star in Dhoni's CSK team, member of World Cup in 2011, now drives bus in...

Meet man, who was once a star in Dhoni's CSK team, member of World Cup in 2011, now drives bus in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement