8:8 today: What is Lion's Gate portal 2024? Why you should do manifestation on this day?

The term 'Lion's Gate' itself is derived from the astrological sign of Leo, which the sun occupies during this period.

August 8 is known in astrology as the day when the Lion’s Gate Portal opens, a time believed to be especially lucky for receiving cosmic gifts. This year, the 2024 Lion’s Gate Portal is even more significant because the year (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is seen as a powerful number.

The Earth, the Sun in Leo, and the star Sirius are aligned astronomically to create the Lions Gate Portal. The Leo astrological sign, which is connected to the heart, bravery, and creativity, is the source of the portal's name. The star Sirius rises in the sky at this time, aligning itself with the Sun and the Earth to form a potent electromagnetic portal.

There is specific numerological significance associated with August 8 (8:8), the top of the Lions Gate Portal. The numbers eight are linked to power, prosperity, and endless possibilities. When it is doubled, as it is in 8:8, it symbolises a strong energy portal that can assist us in realising our full potential. Setting intentions, concentrating on individual objectives, and embracing revolutionary change are all thought to be at their best on this particular day.

Astrologically speaking, the Lion's Gate Portal occurs when the star Sirius and the Sun are in a strong synergy, with the Sun in Leo. It is thought that this alignment will help one establish a stronger bond with the spiritual world and their higher self. People are encouraged by the Leo energies to accept their inner power, express who they are, and embrace their inner strength.

Many people view the Lion's Gate Portal as a chance for spiritual development and awakening. The cosmic energy that is present at this time might cause elevated consciousness, sharper intuition, and a clearer sense of one's mission in life.

It's also the best time to make intentions and bring aspirations to pass. The power of visualisation, meditation, and positive affirmations can be enhanced by the powerful energies of the Lion's Gate Portal. Now is the perfect moment to let go of outdated habits, welcome fresh starts, and become in tune with your greatest self.