In another cyber fraud case, an 86-year-old Mumbai woman was duped of crores of rupees in a digital scam related to Aadhar card. The woman received a call from unknown people telling her that her Aadhar card was misused for many illegal activities and made her transfer big amount of money in different bank accounts. The scammers, who posed as police officials, duped her of Rs 20.25 crores.

The scam, just a call away

An Indian Express report said that the scammers were able to make the digital arrest scam starting from December 26, 2024, to March 3 this year, during which they extorted Rs 20.25 crores from the woman. A man posing as a police official called the woman and then showing concern towards the woman, informed her that a bank account had been created in her name using her official Aadhar card information and other personal information. The scammers also said that the bank account was being misused for many illegal activities and even money laundering.

However, this did not stop here as the call was just the beginning of the scam and the scammers went on to threaten her of legal action against the woman and her family which include her daughter as well. The scammers convinced her that she would get away with this fraud if he transferred all her money into different bank accounts. The scammers warned her of disclosing the case to anyone and made her stay in a 'digital arrest' state.

What is digital arrest scam?

A digital arrest scam involves fraudsters claiming to have hacked into a victim's device or online accounts, and threatening to share sensitive information unless a ransom is paid. They may also claim to have "digitally detained" the victim, demanding money to restore access. This scam aims to extort money by exploiting fear and vulnerability.

Initial contact: Scammers contact victims through phone, email, or social media, often claiming to be law enforcement or government officials.

Threats and intimidation: Scammers assert that the victim's device or online accounts have been compromised, and sensitive information will be shared unless a ransom is paid.

Digital detention: Scammers may claim to have "digitally detained" the victim, restricting access to their device or accounts until payment is made.

Demand for payment: Scammers demand payment in exchange for restoring access or avoiding supposed consequences.

Police arrest two individuals

The report also said that once the woman, the victim of the digital arrest scam, became aware about it reported it to the police, who took no time in starting an investigation. The report also informs that the police took hold of the bank transfers and arrested the scammers. However, the investigation is continuing.

Mumbai Crime Branch’s cyber police arrested two individuals for forcing an 86-year-old woman to transfer over Rs 20 crore to different bank accounts and threatening to take action against her and her family faking a money laundering case and putting her into this ordeal. According to police, the suspects claimed to have digitally trapped a woman in her home to extort money. Two 20-year-old men, Shayan Jamil Sheikh from Malad (West) and Rajik Azam Butt from Mira Road (East), were arrested.