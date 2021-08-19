85-year-old Man and his wife become rich overnight, WATCH to find out how

If you are looking to brighten up your day and smile then here is a super-cute video for you of an elderly couple who is winning hearts all over the country. This video was shared by the page of 'Humans of Bombay' on Instagram. The video is about how a man at the age of 85 started a business of his own with his wife as his partner.

The video was shared with the caption, "This is the most special partnership." The video sends out a positive message that there is no limit or age to start a business or to do what you feel is right for you. You can do whatever you want and no one can stop you. The video consists of the 85-year-old man having fun with his wife with the song 'Tarkibein' in the background from the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' sung by Benny Dayal and Salim Merchant.

The video was posted by the account a day before and has already garnered over 1.4 lakh likes and millions of views. People are loving the old couple having fun and are appreciating their spirit. People are also calling the couple inspiring, cute and adorable.