A Brazilian couple, Manoel and Maria, set a world record with 84 years of marriage, building a large family with over 100 grandchildren.

Love is a powerful bond that connects people beyond time, distance, and circumstances. A Brazilian couple, Manoel and Maria, have proven this by setting a world record for the longest marriage, having been together for an incredible 84 years. Their journey of love and commitment has also led to a large family, with over 100 grandchildren.

Manoel and Maria exchanged vows in 1940 at the chapel of Boa Ventura in Ceará, Brazil. At that time, the world was very different—Brazil had not yet won a FIFA World Cup, and the first programmable electronic computer had not even been invented.

How It All Began

The couple’s story began in 1936 when Manoel traveled to the Almeida region in Boa Viagem to collect a shipment of rapaduras, a traditional Brazilian sweet. It was there that he first met Maria. However, their relationship did not begin right away. It was only in 1940, during another meeting, that their connection truly formed. Manoel was certain that Maria was the one for him, so he expressed his love, and Maria accepted his proposal, starting a lifelong journey together.

Facing Challenges and Building a Life

Maria’s mother was initially unsure about their relationship, leading Manoel to prove himself as a responsible partner. To show his commitment, he started building a house for their future together. Once he gained her family’s approval, they married and began their life as a couple.

For many years, they worked hard in agriculture, primarily growing rolled tobacco, to support their expanding family. They raised 13 children, who later gave them 55 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A Life of Love and Togetherness

Now in their later years, Manoel and Maria enjoy a peaceful life. Due to his age, Manoel rests during the day, but every evening, he joins Maria in the living room to listen to the rosary prayer on the radio, followed by a televised mass. Their love and devotion remain strong even after so many decades.

When asked about the secret to a long and happy marriage, Maria and her family give a simple answer: love. They believe that no machine, not even the most advanced computer, could ever measure the power of true love.

Official Recognition

Their record-breaking marriage was confirmed by Guinness World Records with assistance from LongeviQuest and their extended family. While Manoel and Maria currently hold the title for the longest living marriage, the longest marriage ever recorded between different sexes was that of David Jacob Hiller and Sarah Davy Hiller, who were together for an astonishing 88 years and 349 days until Sarah’s passing in 1898.

Previously, an American couple, Herbert Fisher and Zelmyra Fisher, held the record for the longest marriage, lasting 86 years and 290 days until Herbert’s passing on February 27, 2011.

Manoel and Maria’s story is a true testament to love, dedication, and family, proving that strong relationships can stand the test of time.