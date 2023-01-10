Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Inspired netizens applaud 83-year-old woman for winning medals in Pune carrom tournament

A proud grandson used social media to motivate internet users and celebrate his grandmother's success in Pune at a carrom tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Inspired netizens applaud 83-year-old woman for winning medals in Pune carrom tournament
Inspired netizens applaud 83-year-old woman for winning medals in Pune carrom tournament | Photo: Twitter/@AkshayMarathe

An 83-year-old woman from Pune recently demonstrated that being determined cannot be diminished by age if you want to accomplish something. A proud grandson used social media to motivate internet users and celebrate his grandmother's success in Pune at a carrom tournament.

Lawyer and Aam Aadmi Party spokesman  Akshay Marathe tweeted about his 83-year-old grandmother's victories in the doubles and singles divisions of the All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament in Pune. According to the user, the woman won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category.

Additionally, he shared a 21-second video of his grandmother competing against another woman in a game of carrom. She made a few shots that were flawless, and her focus while playing is remarkable. "Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands," he wrote in his viral tweet, praising her accomplishment.

 

 

The viral post has received over 300 likes and nearly 30,000 views on social media thus far. Interestingly, he gave him and his friends credit for practising with her and posted pictures of them playing carrom with her grandmother. Internet users praised the woman for winning and said she had inspired them. One user wrote, “Love to Aaji, she is an inspiration”. While another said, “Very good & inspiring, big congratulations”.

READ | VIRAL: Zomato gives hilarious twist to Amitabh Bachchan's "horrible error" tweet

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.