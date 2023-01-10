Inspired netizens applaud 83-year-old woman for winning medals in Pune carrom tournament | Photo: Twitter/@AkshayMarathe

An 83-year-old woman from Pune recently demonstrated that being determined cannot be diminished by age if you want to accomplish something. A proud grandson used social media to motivate internet users and celebrate his grandmother's success in Pune at a carrom tournament.

Lawyer and Aam Aadmi Party spokesman Akshay Marathe tweeted about his 83-year-old grandmother's victories in the doubles and singles divisions of the All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament in Pune. According to the user, the woman won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category.

Additionally, he shared a 21-second video of his grandmother competing against another woman in a game of carrom. She made a few shots that were flawless, and her focus while playing is remarkable. "Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands," he wrote in his viral tweet, praising her accomplishment.

Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands. pic.twitter.com/Mh1pPnUa2O January 8, 2023

The viral post has received over 300 likes and nearly 30,000 views on social media thus far. Interestingly, he gave him and his friends credit for practising with her and posted pictures of them playing carrom with her grandmother. Internet users praised the woman for winning and said she had inspired them. One user wrote, “Love to Aaji, she is an inspiration”. While another said, “Very good & inspiring, big congratulations”.

READ | VIRAL: Zomato gives hilarious twist to Amitabh Bachchan's "horrible error" tweet