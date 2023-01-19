83-year-old dadi boards flight for first time, her priceless reaction is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: It's difficult not to admire grandparents who have tried a variety of new things in order to keep up with the times. They try everything to keep up with the times, from new technology to trying out food that is oh-so-fancy for them. Now a video of an elderly woman boarding a flight for the first time to attend her granddaughter’s wedding has won over many on social media. Her heartwarming reaction has left many teary-eyed and may have the same effect on you. The video was shared on Instagram by handle named @thebadimummy and it has over 6.7 million views.

In the now-viral video, the 83-year-old woman can be seen leaving her house and heading to the airport. She then boards the plane with her family. She all grins as she sits inside the plane. And, her reaction to the new experience clearly portrays her happiness. So sweet, no?

The video went crazy viral on the Internet as it amassed a whopping 400,000 likes. Folks on the internet couldn't help but love this clip and the elderly woman's reaction.

The comments section of the video is overflowing with heartfelt reactions from netizens.

“Loads of blessings and love to the family who is taking such a care like a baby and the inspiration n will n love she’s having and travelling so far heads of wish you with Good Health” reads a comment by an Instagram user followed by a generous amount of heart emojis.

“God bless you Nani more power to you we need your blessings too.,” said another viewer.

Another commenter wrote, “feel like crying after seeing her I miss my grandmother anyways wishing for her great health”.