82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video

VIRAL
The clip shows an elderly woman fearlessly leaping as spectators cheer her on.
Age is just a number, and an 82-year-old woman has thrillingly proven this. A video of her bungee jumping in Shivpuri, Rishikesh, has gone viral, garnering thousands of views and accolades on social media.
Shared by Globosam.india, a page dedicated to adventure sports in Rishikesh, the clip shows an elderly woman fearlessly leaping as spectators cheer her on. Her poise in the air and graceful movements have inspired the audience.
One user said, "Look how beautifully she's moving her arms, like a flying ballerina." Another wrote, "This video made me laugh so hard! I'm sure she's completed everything on her bucket list."
