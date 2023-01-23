80-year-old grandmother proves age is just a number with viral paragliding video

The idea of growing old and facing limitations is a common concern, but for some, age is just a number. The 80-year-old grandmother of Celina Moses is a prime example, who defies the odds by participating in the adrenaline-pumping activity of paragliding. The video of her experience went viral on social media, with people both amused and inspired by her grit.

The video, which was shared by Moses on her Instagram page, has received close to 4 million likes. Unfortunately, the video is old and the lady has since passed away. In the caption, Moses writes, "Age is Just a Number... and My Aai had to prove this... My grandmother did this when she was 80 years old… Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn't stop myself from sharing… 7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever… Miss you. Love you."

The video shows the lady remaining calm while taking off for the adventure sport and it was shared on various social media platforms, leaving many surprised and impressed. This video serves as a reminder that age should not hold us back from pursuing our passions and living life to the fullest.

People flooded the comment section. One of the users commented saying, “OMG, just amazing!”

While another user thanked Celina for posting the video which gave motivation, courage, power and more to them.

“She’s an inspiration,” wrote another user praising her.

After watching the video, many were inspired and praised her for her bravery and confidence.

