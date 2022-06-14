8 ‘daredevils’ dance, jump and run atop moving metro rail in jaw-dropping viral video

Picture courtesy: Twiiter/@GooseyMane

Every day, thousands of videos go viral, whether it's a chimpanzee riding a bicycle or a man paragliding with a vulture. The obsession with staying updated and going viral can get out of hand at times. One such video has recently appeared, in which 7-8 young people risked their lives to demonstrate something different.

The video depicts 7-8 young males running and dancing on top of a moving train, similar to some movie scene. People were taken aback when they saw this 20-second video, which many compared to a scene from a Hollywood film. The shocking part is that these young people sprinting on top of the train appear to be completely fearless.

Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train. pic.twitter.com/osEtX4a0cp — GOOSE (@GooseyMane) June 11, 2022

Someone standing near the train has filmed the entire scenario on their camera. The footage was posted by the Twitter handle 'GooseyMane.' So far, the video has received over 60 lakh views and nearly 1.5 lakh likes. Over 10 thousand user commented their reaction as one of them wrote, “Brooklyn never disappoints”. While another user wrote, “When my dad was a kid they did this all the time that was 50 plus yrs ago. This is so dangerous”.

