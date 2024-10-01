Twitter
71 Lamborghini takes up street of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, video goes viral

The spectators, which included children to tourists, were recording the moment using their phones as the Lamborghinis drove by

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

Mussoorie, a relatively quiet hill station famous for its calmness, recently turned into a display of opulence as 71 Lamborghinis drove through the town. This spectacle amazed both residents and visitors, transforming the beautiful town into the playground for supercar lovers.

The parade included the most famous models of the brand, including Urus, Huracan, and Aventador; the powerful engines of the cars made a vibrant sound that is not typical for the area. A video that was posted by automobile enthusiast Sirish Chandran on his Instagram page attracted almost three million views. In his post, Chandran commended the local administration for their excellent arrangement of traffic in order to stop and pave the way for the great convoy of cars. He said, “Crazy local admin support to shut down traffic for the Lamborghini Giro parade… After all, there is the child inside every one of us, and this child is in love with the loud, flashy extrovert car.

The spectators, which included children and tourists, were recording the moment using their phones as the Lamborghinis drove by. The colourful supercars against the background of Mussoorie attracted several reactions on social media platforms. Response ranged from amazement to reminiscence, with one user saying, ‘This is what it means to live life in the fast lane!’ while another expressed his or her disappointment in not being able to attend such an event.

In another lighter moment, one vehicle owner who owns a Lamborghini posted a video clip of being arrested by the police for a brief check. The officer, who was a little reluctant to let go of the car, was convinced to take pictures with the stunning car once he was satisfied with the documents.

