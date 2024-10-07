Twitter
Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovery of...

Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: 'Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow'

70-year-old woman gets reply on job application after 48 years, says 'it seems…'

Rapper Drake warns fans against fake friends amid feud with Kendrick Lamar: 'They might stab you in...'

Sinwar's Gambit: The untold story how Hamas geared up for October 7 war below Gaza

70-year-old woman gets reply on job application after 48 years, says 'it seems…'

It is still puzzling how the post office was able to deliver the letter back. The lady said that she has been changing her address more than 50 times

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

70-year-old woman gets reply on job application after 48 years, says 'it seems…'
A rather interesting story has come out of Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, where 70-year-old Tizi Hodson recently received a job application letter that she wrote 46 years ago. Hodson applied for her dream job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976 by writing a letter, which Mr. Postman never delivered. But it was found wedged between the drawer and the wall at a local post office, and it came back to her after 48 years.

When Hodson received the letter, she reacted by saying, “Oh, I always wondered why I never got a response for the job.” Now I know why. The letter arrived with a handwritten note from the post office humorously stating, “Delivery was delayed by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw. Only about 50 years late.”

In the light of early ambitions, Hodson said, she used to type the application in her flat in London and was looking forward to a reply, which never came. She complained: “Every day I looked for my post, but there was nothing there.” She had to even fail to reveal her gender in the application for fear that it would work against her.

But Hodson was not to remain a failure for long; he went on to become a snake charmer, a horse tamer, an aerobatics flier, and an instructor, and lead a rather adventurous life flying over the seven continents of the world. She now looks back fondly on her life choices and advises her younger self to embrace every opportunity: ‘I have enjoyed life so much even if I have fractured my bones’.

It is still puzzling how the post office was able to deliver the letter back. Hodson said that she has been changing her address more than 50 times, and she has relocated internationally several times after submitting her application. “How they found me is a mystery to me,” she said.

