7-yr-old boy prepares delicious jalebi in viral video, netizens say 'cha gaye chote ustad'

While some of us yawn at the thought of making jalebi in the kitchen, here's a 7-year-old who is doing it like a pro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

New Delhi: Despite the fact that many of us are in our late twenties or thirties, and that some of us struggle in the kitchen, 7-year-old Sabhya is taking the internet by storm with his cooking abilities. This boy's kitchen can make anything from Rajasthani papad ki sabzi to chocolate cake. In a video that has since gone viral and was posted last month, this little boy can be seen making jalebi. Yes, you read that right. While some of us yawn at the thought of making jalebi in the kitchen, here's a 7-year-old who is doing it like a pro.

Sabhya does not cook in large quantities. Even when making jalebi, he made the sugar syrup first, followed by the batter in small batches. He then poured the batter into the cone and made tiny jalebis. Let us tell you, he meticulously followed every step and, in the end, relished the food he prepared.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

"This is incredible!!!!" said one Instagram user. "I love this so much omg so cute," another said. "Coolest boy ever," said a third. "How many people can see that this kid ia already a rockstar?" a fourth person inquired. "So cute and sounds soooo delicious!!" said a fifth.

