7-year-old takes up Zomato delivery agent job after father met accident

A video of a seven-year-old boy holding a chocolate box is surfacing over the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Photo: Screengrab Twitter (@therahulmittal)

A video of a seven-year-old boy holding a chocolate box is surfacing over the internet. A Twitter user, Rahul Mittal shared the video with the caption, “This 7-year boy is doing his father’s job."

The seven-year-old had to take up the job as a Zomato delivery agent after his father met an accident. The boy now delivers food to customers in the evening after 6 and attends his school in the morning. 

The video, shared on Twitter, is a conversation between the customer and the boy. In the video, the child can be heard saying that bookings come on the app to his father’s enrolled profile and he now takes charge of them.

The video has created quite a buzz over the internet, a Twitter user wrote, “Sad to see the kid is working that hard. Glad the things are now taken care of. Zomato still many people suffer and no one is taking care, you need a better corporate policy,(sic)."

Another person wrote, “I almost cried after watching this video. Such a brave and hardworking child. #Respect Can anyone please share his contact details? Would like to explore supporting him with his education."

 

 

