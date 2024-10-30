In a shocking incident in the Dambal Tanda village in Uttar Pradesh, a seven-foot long crocodile entered a residence, sending the family into a frenzy.

In a shocking incident in the Dambal Tanda village in Uttar Pradesh, a seven-foot long crocodile entered a residence, sending the family into a frenzy. The unusual encounter occurred when Radhe Shyam, the owner of the house, was awakened by strange noises coming from his room, News 18 reported.

The recent flooding in the Sharda River drove the crocodile to the nearby ponds, leading to the reptile's appearance in his home, Radhe Shyam opined.

The house owner further shared that after having dinner, he went straight to bed. However, around 3 a.m., he was awakened by the noises. Upon investigating with a flashlight, he came to a shocking realisation that a seven-foot long crocodile was hiding in a corner in his room.

Startled by the incident, Radhe Shyam gathered the villagers. Amidst the chaos, they informed the forest officials, who arrived at the spot to rescue the giant reptile.

The officials successfully captured the reptile and released it into the Sharda river. Officials said that crocodiles are increasingly venturing into residential areas as their natural habitats become compromise, following a surge in construction work and urbanisation near water bodies.