A 68-year-old Mumbai man was scammed out of Rs 1.94 crore in a digital arrest scam by fraudsters posing as police officers.

Digital arrest scams have become a growing problem in India, with more and more people falling victim to online fraud. These scams often involve fraudsters posing as legitimate officials, which makes it harder for individuals to recognize the fraud. One recent case in Mumbai highlights the dangers of such scams. A 68-year-old senior citizen was tricked out of Rs 1.94 crore from his fixed deposit in a digital arrest scam.

According to a report from Deccan Herald, the scam started on November 30 when the victim received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as an officer from the Mumbai crime branch and his video call background even looked like a police station. The fraudster accused the victim of being involved in a high-profile money laundering case connected to Indian businessman Naresh Goyal.

The caller's authoritative tone and the police-like backdrop led the victim to believe that the call was legitimate. The victim, fearing the false accusations, fell for the scam. To make the situation seem more convincing, the fraudsters claimed they had found 247 confiscated ATM cards, one of which supposedly belonged to the victim. They said the victim had received a commission from Naresh Goyal, linking him to the alleged crime. The scammers then told the victim to report to the crime branch for questioning.

To escalate the fear and pressure, the fraudsters offered an alternative to physical interrogation – a "digital arrest," where the victim would stay at home while they continued their fake investigation. They coerced the victim into providing his bank details and pressured him into transferring Rs 1.94 crore over seven days. They also instructed him not to discuss the matter with anyone, isolating him from seeking help.

The scam was only uncovered when the victim's daughter realized something was wrong. She took him to the police to file a complaint, and the case was registered at a police station in southeast Bengaluru.

This case is just one example of the increasing number of "digital arrest" scams in India. It's important to stay vigilant and cautious if you receive such calls. Remember, police officers never initiate cases online or demand money over the phone. The term "digital arrest" is a made-up concept by scammers and does not exist in Indian law.

To protect yourself, never share sensitive information such as bank details or OTPs over calls or messages, no matter how convincing the caller may seem. If you suspect you're being scammed, immediately report it to the authorities and your bank. Taking swift action can help prevent further financial loss.