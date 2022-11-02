'Playboy King': 61-year-old Indonesian man set for his 88th marriage, and the woman was once his wife

Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

In India, the wedding season will soon start following Dev Uthani Ekadashi on November 9. The beginning of auspicious events like weddings and grah pravesh is marked by Dev Uthani Ekadashi. A 61-year-old man is getting married for the 88th time in an unusual incident.

The man, whose name is Kaan, will wed his ex-wife, whom he married on his 86th marriage, according to media reports. About a month was all that marriage lasted. Kaan, an Indonesian farmer, resides in Majalengka. Kaan recently disclosed that his first marriage was to a woman who was two years older than him when he was just 14 years old.

He remained married for two years and then got divorced because of his behaviour. However, he refused to disclose the details and specific reasons behind his separation. According to sources, Kaan later admitted that he decided to use spirituality to aproach women.

“But I do not want to do such work which is not good for women. I don't even want to play with their feelings. Instead of doing anything immoral, I am better off marrying them,” says Kaan. When asked about marrying his ex-wife, Kaan remarked that while the divorce had been final for a while, they had remained in love.

Kaan, the future groom, asserted that his ex-wife still has feelings for him. Kaan, who was married so oftenly, is also referred to as the "Playboy King." He claims that he does not turn away a lady who wants to come back to him.

