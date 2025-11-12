600 employees resigned! Latest work from office rule of Paramount Skydance’s new CEO brings criticism, reason is..

Approximately 600 employees at Paramount Skydance resigned after they were asked to rejoin the office five days a week. Ellison explained his reasoning behind the move in a letter addressed to the company.

In a major corporate shock, approximately 600 employees at Paramount Skydance resigned after they were asked to rejoin the office five days a week. According to a report by Fortune magazine, in which it showed the company filings made on Monday, hundreds of staff members chose to accept CEO David Ellison’s buyout offer, a move that will reportedly be a very expensive deal for the entertainment giant as it come for USD 185 million.

How did this all begin?

This started after the merger between Paramount and Skydance Media of USD 8 billion in August 2025. Soon after this merger, the newly appointed CEO, David Ellison, brought in a new policy of strictly working from the office. Employees were given two options: Either join the office full-time or take severance pay and leave.

Ellison explained his reasoning behind the move in a letter addressed to the company, calling in-person collaboration a key to building a strong and creative workplace.

“I believe that in-person collaboration is absolutely vital to building and strengthening our culture and driving the success of our business. Our people are the key to winning, and being together helps us innovate, solve problems, share ideas, create, challenge one another, and build relationships that will make this company great,” Ellison wrote in the letter.

Emphasising on the importance of working from the office, Ellison stated that one can learn a lot in the company of others, something he says can’t be replaced by virtual meetings.

“As I said during our town hall, some of the most formative moments of my life happened in rooms where I was a fly on the wall, listening and learning. I’ve never seen that happen on Zoom. Being together in-person isn’t just about showing up, it's about actively engaging with the business, supporting one another and the team’s efforts, and contributing to our shared momentum,” Ellison continued.