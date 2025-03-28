He shared that he stayed at various orphanages and childcare institutions. "For a few years after I went missing, I held onto the hope of being reunited with my parents, but it slowly began to fade."

In 2008, a six-year-old boy stepped out of his house in Delhi to buy a candy. But he lost his way and went missing, not getting to see his family for nearly two decades.

Arif, the boy, has now been reunited with his family after a wait of 17 long years, at the age of 23.

Recalling the day he was separated from his parents, Arif told The Times of India, "When I left the shop, I followed a man who lived nearby, thinking he was heading home. We took several turns but suddenly the man got into a vehicle and left. I was far from home and didn't know the way."

He said he ended up reaching Gurugram, where some college students found him and informed the police.

He shared that he then stayed at various orphanages and childcare institutions. "For a few years after I went missing, I held onto the hope of being reunited with my parents, but it slowly began to fade."

His parents shared that they traveled to several states, looking for Arif at various childcare homes. Finally, on March 24, they received a phone call where they were told that Arif had been found. "He was working in Faridabad...we both rushed to Haryana and finally saw our son again," Arif's mother, Afshana, told the publication.

Arif, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from a college in Sonipat, hopes to secure a job in the Railways. He has four younger siblings, one of whom is married.