6-year-old boy eve teases woman in her society, calls her..., her remarks, ‘If not corrected...’ go viral, netizens express outrage

A woman was walking casually in her residential society but encountered something very strange and unbelievable. A 6-year-old boy who was also roaming in her society eve-teased her. The incident was so shocking and concerning, as she experienced something inappropriate and strange for a child his age, that she took to social media to address the issue of eve-teasing in particular and the mindset of boys in general.

A woman was walking casually in her residential society but encountered something very strange and unbelievable. A 6-year-old boy who was also roaming in her society eve-teased her. The incident was so shocking and concerning, as she experienced something inappropriate and strange for a child his age, that she took to social media to address the issue of eve-teasing in particular and the mindset of boys in general.

How the incident happened?

The woman described the incident in an Instagram video, saying that while she was walking in her own society, she crossed a group of kids among whom one called her ‘O lal pari kitthe chali” (oh! Red Fairy where are you going?). She says that the other children laughed at the comment which came because she wore a red top and a white skirt. She was shocked and went in disbelief over such a statement.

However, what shocked her more was the reaction of the watchman who was also giggling and telling her to let the kids go as they didn't know what they say. When she returned to the same spot after further walking, the same kid shouted and said, “Kon hain tu, chalegi kya?” (Who are you? Will you come with me?).

The woman lost her cool after hearing the boy's remarks again, and she decided to confront him. That led the security guard to intervene, who then instructed the boy to apologise. Though the boy apologised but her apology was half-hearted after which he suddenly ran away.

Harassment hidden under innocence

“While on my walk inside my own society, a 6-7 year old boy called out to me: ‘O laal pari, chalegi kya?'The same line grown men use to harass women on the streets. Everyone around laughed — even the security guard. But I didn't find it funny. Because this is where it begins. A child doesn't invent such words — he hears them, sees them, and copies them. If not corrected, this masti becomes harassment,” wrote Kiran Grewal.

Calling attention towards such behaviour, Grewal wrote, “A posh gated society, educated parents, ‘good families’ — still, a little boy thought it was okay to catcall a grown woman.

The guard thought it was harmless fun. It’s not. It’s a reflection of what we normalize in our homes, our movies, our streets. Children must be taught respect. Not just for women, but for every human being. Because if we dismiss it saying ‘kids are kids’, tomorrow it won’t just be words — it’ll be actions. Eve-teasing is NOT entertainment. It is harassment. And it starts earlier than we think.”

How did social media react?

The video angered many netizens who expressed support to the woman and showed concerns about the consequences of such acts. Many pointed out to the safety of women and questioned parenting. Many users suggested the woman that she should have talked to his parents.