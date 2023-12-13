Headlines

6 most expensive foods in the world that even the rich think twice before eating; know their whopping prices

Some food items in world are so expensive and unique that they can amount to lakhs. Here is the list of 6 most expensive food items in the world, prices of which will shock you.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Gone are the times when food was just a basic necessity. In recent times, there has been the emergence of gourmet and fancy food items, which are sold at whopping prices. They are food of high quality, which are crafted to serve exquisite taste and promise an outstanding culinary experience. Here is the list of the 10 most expensive food items list.

  1. White truffles 

They are rare food items found in specific regions of Italy and are sold at exorbitant prices, often exceeding $3,000 per pound, making them one of the most expensive fungi globally.

  1.  Kopi luwak coffee 

Also known as civet coffee, it is the world's most expensive coffee due to its unique production process utilizing civet digestion. It is priced up to Rs 8,000 per cup.

  1. Saffron 

Also known as "red gold", Saffron tops the list of the world's most expensive spices, with staggering prices due to its labour-intensive harvesting process. It is priced between Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 per gram.

  1. Yubari king melons 

Famous for its perfect sweetness and texture, Yubari King Melons from Japan consistently topped among the most expensive fruits.

  1. Matsutake mushrooms 

Revered in Japanese cuisine, they are among the most expensive and aromatic fungi globally, with prices ranging $1,000 per pound or Rs 82,000 for half a kg.

  1. Almas caviar 

Exported from Iranian Beluga sturgeons and layered in a 24-karat gold tin, it is one of the priciest caviars globally. It is priced at Rs 29 lakhs per kg.

 
