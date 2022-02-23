55-year-old ITBP officer goes viral after doing pushups in -30 degrees C at 17,000 ft – WATCH video

The officers of Indian security forces often have to brave extreme weather conditions and live in remote areas to keep the country safe, but that does not mean that they don’t look after their physical fitness despite being in extremely cold and snowy weather.

An officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) proved that age is just a number in a recent viral video, by showing that despite being in snowy weather and being 55 years old, one can always remain in good shape and maintain their physical health.

The ITBP had recently announced that their central mountaineering team has scaled Mount Karzok Kangri, which is a mountain in the Himalayas. The team that made it up the mountain was headed by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal.

Now, a video of Captain Sonal is doing rounds on the internet where the 55-year-old ITBP officer completed 65 pushups in one go at 17,500 feet in minus 30-degrees Celsius temperature in snow conditions.

In a clip shared by news agency ANI, Captain Sonal can be seen doing pushups with expertise and ease despite the ground being covered in a thick blanket of snow, and the weather conditions stormy. The video has since gone viral, while people praised showered ITBP and the officer with praises.

The video now has nearly 2 lakh views and has been liked over 16,000 times since it was uploaded. One user also wrote, “This is how strong our Army persons are.”

An ITBP spokesperson had said, “This was the first-ever ascent to the Karzok Kangri. Team of 6 top-class mountaineers of the ITBP led by the ace mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal scaled the 20,177 feet high peak which is located in the cold desert of Ladakh.”

The official had added, “Enduring physical and mental toughness in extreme winters, the team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system and completed the ascent.”