Scientists say such remains will provide rich information on ancient grape types and winemaking practices.

Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed an interesting find, i.e. scores of wine jars in the 5,000-year-old tomb of Queen Meret-Neith in Abydos. This discovery provides us with one of the earliest looks at ancient winemaking, revealing how ancient Egyptians produced, stored, and consumed wine centuries before modern times.

The dig, conducted by Christiana Köhler from the University of Vienna, found the wine jars practically intact. Some of the jars still retain their original stoppers, and there are preserved grape seeds inside them. Scientists say such remains will provide rich information on ancient grape types and winemaking practices.

Queen Meret-Neith is assumed to have ruled around 3000 BCE. The tomb that is richly painted and that is ringed by graves of her courtiers indicates that she was a strong and influential woman. This shows that wine was not merely a beverage, it was a status symbol, consumed during significant ceremonies and funerals.

Researchers will soon conduct chemical analyses on the wine residues. These analyses may indicate what types of grapes were employed, in what ways the wine was fermented, and if any natural additives were added. This would enable winemakers to learn more about organic practice and potentially relearn lost methods.

The find also reveals a great deal about ancient Egyptian society. To produce and store wine, humans required the use of fermentation, the existence of special vessels such as amphorae, and sealing materials—all indicators of sophisticated technology in those days. It also indicates trade relations, since the materials and expertise required probably came from other places.

Aside from its scientific significance, the discovery tells us about the cultural and religious place of wine in ancient Egypt. Wine was a luxury item, a holy offering, and perhaps even employed as a currency.