This mysterious 500 diamond necklace with Indian connection will be auctioned in...

It is still uncertain where the necklace was made; however, specialists believe…

Sotheby’s is to sell an exquisite diamond necklace of the 18th century on November 11 in Geneva, with the sales to start on the internet on October 25. This stunning creation, which is estimated to contain about 500 diamonds, is thought to contain some of the stones that were part of the necklace that brought the young queen to the guillotine during the French Revolution.



The necklace that is presented to the public for the first time in fifty years symbolises three rows of diamonds and ends with tassels. It is expected to sell between Rs 15 crore and Rs 23 crore. Andres White Correal, the chairman of Sotheby’s jewellery department, said it was an incredible discovery because jewellery from that time was often melted down for its precious metals. He underlined the importance of having such an intact piece from the Georgian period.



This jewel has a rich history; the Marquesses of Anglesey family owned it and used it at the coronation of King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It is still uncertain where the necklace was made; however, specialists believe that it was made for royalty or nobles in France or England in the decade preceding the revolution.



The diamonds of the necklace are believed to be sourced from India’s Golconda mines, which were synonymous with some of the world's best and most brilliant diamonds. Sotheby’s notes that this work is not only exquisite in its craft; it represents the level of opulence that was typical of the time period.



The necklace will also go on a world tour prior to the auction as an exhibition of its historical significance in places like London, Hong Kong, New York, and Taiwan. This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for people to purchase a piece of jewellery that has such an interesting history behind it.