50-year-old 'best photograph' of UFO goes viral, netizens say 'incredible'

The internet is a buzz with a 50-year-old photograph of a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) that has emerged years after it was clicked. This viral photo was captured by an aerial photographer Sergio Loaiza in 1971. It was taken while he was flying over Costa Rica to photograph the rainforest below for a hydroelectric project.

The project was planned near the Arenal Volcano in the South American country. The picture was taken from above 10,000 ft with a special 100lb camera. The the black and white photo which shows a saucer-like object hovering over Costa Rica, is today considered the best ever photograph of a UFO. The photograph has been shared by a number of media outlets on Twitter.

In one of the frames, a shiny metallic disc is seen flying between Loaiza's Aero Commander F680 aircraft and the ground. The photo was not very clear initially, but the claims about UFO started swirling around only when it was enhanced later. That photo is the property of National Geographic Costa Rica.

The National Geographic Costa Rica had ordered the survey to be carried out to study the potential impact of the hydroelectric project on surrounding land and water. According to the New York Times reporter Leslie Kean, the image was referred to as the 'best ever' photograph. The object in the photo is estimated to be between 120-220 feet in diametre.

The photograph was shared by UAP Costa Rica on Twitter. The photograph has prompted several reactions from Twitter users. It has been liked and retweeted by several users. One user wrote, "Incredible." Another user commented, "50 years ago in 1971 that might have been the best publicly released photo, it is no longer the best photo available."

"Over the years the image has been analysed by various experts such as Costa Rican UFO researcher Ricardo Vílchez, Dr Richard Haines and Dr Jacques Vallée. They all concluded that the object in the photograph appeared real and was NOT the result of double exposure or a deliberate fabrication," UAP Media said on its website.