5-year-old surprises his crush on Valentine's Day, viral video will melt hearts

In a super cute video which is going viral, a little boy all decked up like a gentleman in a suit was seen surprising a girl from his class when he went all the way to her house to deliver flowers, chocolates, and a stuffed animal on Valentine's Day.

The heartwarming moment was captured by the little boy Anthony's mother Shelby Small from New York. Anthony surprised his crush Lila with gifts at her front door ahead of February 14. The video was reshared on YouTube by the channel 'ViralHog'.

The video was initially shared on TikTok where it has received over 32 million views. "My five-year-old asking a girl in his class to be his Valentine," the mother captioned the video. The clip shows Anthony looking dapper in a navy suit as he waits patiently outside his classmate Lila's house with her gifts in his hand.

"May I see Lila?" he politely asks the man who answers the door. When Lila comes to see him, he hands her a bouquet of flowers, a heart-shaped box of chocolates, and a stuffed toy. "Happy Valentine's," he says very cutely. Lila blushes and looks shy but has a hugh smile on her face. She then hugs Anthony and thanks him.

The comment section is filled with adorable messages. One user wrote, "We're not crying, you’re crying." "Chivalry is not dead," wrote another user. "We need more of this in the world," commented a third. One user even made a funny comment. He wrote, "Lil kid has more courage than a grown man."