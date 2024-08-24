5-year-old kid drives Lamborghini Revuelto, sets unofficial record after achieving remarkable speed of…

Launched in India last year, the ultra-luxurious Lamborghini Revuelto, from the famous Italian carmaker is priced at Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom).

In a remarkable achievement, a five-year-old kid named Zayn Sofuoglu is breaking the internet for driving the Lamborghini Revuelto and setting an unofficial record by reaching striking speed.

In the viral video, Zayn can be seen driving the supercar of the Italian manufacturer and becoming the fastest child in the world by achieving a remarkable speed of 312 kmph.

In a clip shared on Instagram, we see Zayn gearing up to drive the supercar. There's a special seat fixed up for the driver to support him with the controls. His father, Kenan Sofuoglu, a former motorcycle racer accompanies him by sitting at the front seat. Despite the hurdle of visibility over the steering caused by his short stature, Zayn seems wholly comfortable behind the steering wheel. He then steadily speeds up and reaches a whopping 312 kmph.

Under its hood, it is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 825 hp of power and 725 Nm of peak torque. Adding to it, this supercar features three electric motors powered by a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The unique blend of the engine and motors generates an astounding combined strength of 1,015 hp and a peak torque of 807 Nm. Thanks to this remarkable power, the Revuelto can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and hit top speeds of over 350 kmph.

