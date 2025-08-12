5-year-old girl takes her chance to fix Bengaluru traffic woes, writes to PM Modi, 'There is...'; Handwritten letter goes viral

A five-year-old girl urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengaluru’s traffic woes in a handwritten letter. The letter on Bengaluru traffic to PM Modi has now gone viral on social media.

Bengaluru road traffic is infamous for choking even bigger roads. Recently, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a jibe at Bengaluru’s heavily congested roads, claiming one could take a flight to Delhi or Mumbai and would reach faster than reaching their own home in Bengaluru by road. Now, a five-year-old girl urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengaluru’s traffic woes in a handwritten letter. The letter on Bengaluru traffic to PM Modi has now gone viral on social media.

What did the 5-year-old girl write to PM Modi?

The girl’s father, Abhiroop Chatterjee, shared the picture of the handwritten letter on X. The letter in the post read: “Narendra Modi ji, there is a lot of traffic. We get late to school and office. The road is very bad. Please help.” He captioned the post, “PM is visiting Bangalore. My 5-year-old girl sees it as her chance to finally fix traffic.” The post, which shows the letter, has since garnered over 5,94,000 views.

Social media reactions to viral post

The viral post on Bengaluru traffic attracted reactions from many users who flooded the comments section very quickly. A user wrote, “I hope he meets your daughter and her wish comes true,” while another wrote, “Loved the innocence and efforts.” Some users took this as a chance to express their own bad experiences of the clogged city roads. Sharing his frustration, a user wrote, “I literally got almost killed because of the roads from Koramangala to Indiranagar. I pay Rs 3 lakh as income tax, and all I get are roads like the highway to hell.”

Some users noticed the beautiful writing of the little girl and impressed by it, one user wrote, “I must congratulate you, sir, on your brilliant daughter writing in cursive English with perfect spelling and grammar before starting LKG. Next Google CEO?”

PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro today. He will lay the cornerstone for Phase 3 of the Bengaluru Metro, open the Yellow Line, flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains, and address a public event.

With 16 elevated stations, the 19.15-kilometer route connects South Bengaluru's RV Road to Bommasandra in the east. Its construction cost was approximately Rs 5,057 crore.