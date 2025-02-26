a video of a mother and daughter has surfaced, which can serve as a lesson for every parent. This video is a great example of how to deal with children in the age of mobile phones and how to instill skills in them.

Parents are the first teachers of their children, who teach them to stand on their own feet. The environment at home and the values instilled are reflected in the upbringing of the child.

In today’s time, managing children has become increasingly difficult because today’s generation is growing up looking at mobile phones and is not getting the social environment that previous generations received. Amid this, a mother and daughter viral video has surfaced, which can serve as a lesson for every parent. This video is a great example of how to deal with children in the age of mobile phones and how to instill skills in them, that is, parenting in modern times.

5-year-old managing kitchen chores

In viral video of 5 year old making paranthas in kitchen, you will see a mother teaching her 5-year-old daughter how to work in the kitchen, which will be very useful for her in the future. This little and cute girl is making parathas under her mother’s guidance. As the mother explains, the little girl follows her instructions exactly. At the same time, the mother ensures that the child is safe and doesn't get hurt in the kitchen. Now, this parenting video of the mother and daughter is going viral on social media. The video has received a lot of positive reactions from people, with over 500,000 likes.

Netizens react on young girl making paranthas in kitchen

It is worth mentioning that one user commented on the video about little girl making paranthas, "Great job, nowadays parents are not teaching their children in this way." Another user wrote, "If every girl had such a mother, no girl's home would be ruined." A third user said, "This girl's future is bright."

The fourth user wrote, "This is what parenting is all about; every mother should teach her daughter a skill." The fifth user commented, "Although kitchen work is not only for girls, this will be useful for both in the future. Salute to the courage and determination of this 5-year-old girl." People are showering love on the mother-daughter video in this way.