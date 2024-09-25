5 tallest buildings in India, check height, floors and which city has most skyscrapers

As India's cities continue to grow, the demand for luxury living and sustainable architecture will drive the development of more skyscrapers. With innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly features, India's skyscrapers are redefining the urban landscape. Among these, Mumbai stands tall as the country's skyscraper capital.

As India's cities continue to grow, the demand for luxury living and sustainable architecture will drive the development of more skyscrapers. With innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly features, India's skyscrapers are redefining the urban landscape. Among these, Mumbai stands tall as the country's skyscraper capital.

Here's a closer look at India's 5 tallest buildings, showcasing their impressive heights, architectural innovations, and luxury features.

1. Palais Royale - Mumbai

Palais Royale, situated in Worli, Mumbai, now stands as the tallest building in India. The construction of this tallest skyscraper began in 2008. However, the task of building India's tallest tower has been halted multiple times since the construction began. But, In 2019, the Indian Supreme Court gave the green signal to the project and the construction of the building was eventually completed in 2021, nearly 13 years after the construction started.

With a height of 320 meters (1050 feet), this building serves as a residential complex. The total cost of the project estimated to be Rs 3000 crores. The building boasts 88 floors and is equipped with 12 elevators.

2. Supernova Spira - Noida





Supernova Spira which is situated in Noida's sector 94, has been constructed to a height of approximately 300 meters (984 feet), making it the tallest building in India in terms of floors. This building, situated near Amity University, is among the tallest skyscrapers in the country, boasting eighty stories and serving various purposes.

Construction on the building began in 2012 and has been honored with the esteemed Gold rating by the Green Building Council. This edifice, one of India's largest, stands as a prominent landmark in Noida and is recognised by several names, including Spira and Supertech Supernova.

3. The World One Tower - Mumbai







World One stands as the third-tallest building in India, reaching a height of 280.2 meters (919 feet). It is located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area and is currently under the ownership of the Lodha group.



Among the three towers within the same complex, World One is the tallest, with two other structures matching its height. The entire project was developed on the former site of Srinivas Mills. The construction began in 2011, the project was finalised in 2019, with its official inauguration taking place in 2020. An estimated USD 321 million was invested in the endeavor.



Originally intended to be 442 meters tall, objections from the Airport Authority of India led to a reduction in height to its current measurement. The building comprises a total of 78 levels, including two underground and 76 above ground.



4. World View - Mumbai





The World View ranks fourth on the list. This 7.1-hectare property is part of the World One complex. Construction on the tower began in 2015 and was completed by 2020, taking just five years to build. Standing at a height of 277.5 meters (910 feet), it is only 2.5 meters shorter than the World One skyscraper.

With approximately 73 floors, World One and World View have become distinctive landmarks in their community. Besides other functions, this tower is used for residential purposes.

5. The Park by Lodha

The Park secures the fifth spot. Dwellers at The Park can experience a top-notch living in this building. It is situated in Worli, Mumbai. The Park comprises five identical towers - Lodha Allura, Lodha Trump Tower, Lodha Kiara Tower, Lodha Marquise, and Parkside, collectively reaching a height of 268 meters (879 feet).

The Lodha Group is the mastermind behind this project. DFL Limited handed over the land to the Lodha group in 2012, where The Park now stands. Each tower at The Park boasts 78 different varieties of flowers.

Commencing in 2013, the project's construction finished in 2020. Many Bollywood stars invested in apartments within the towers due to the project's success.