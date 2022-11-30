48,500-year-old 'Zombie virus' revives: How netizens are prepping up for 'apocalypse' will leave you in splits

Just when people are reviving from the after maths of coronavirus, reports of new virus being unearthered by the scientists. A almost 50,000 year old "Zombie virus" has been brought back to life by scientists, setting a record for the longest time it has taken for a frozen microbe to defrost and become active again.
Numerous more viruses that are thousands of years old were also included in the most recent research from experts at the Serbian permafrost. The meme fest has broken out on social media following the disclosure of the "zombie virus." Here are some of the funniest memes that people on the internet have posted.
Me living my life happily after covid. #zombievirus to me:-#zombievirus pic.twitter.com/R1e1qaF2kN — sarcastic (@nam_bholgyamein) November 30, 2022
;
Scientists in Russia revive 48,000 year old #zombievirus
Humans : pic.twitter.com/vxMY9BFjKk — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 30, 2022
#zombievirus is trending
Meanwhile public - pic.twitter.com/F9yJLuirvA — SURYA (@Suryasaharan) November 30, 2022
Covid 19 showin the 48,000-year-old zombie virus a tour https://t.co/fZCzhYHvlB pic.twitter.com/MFFkE7ugj6 — Critic789 (The Pikmin 4 is Real) (@puppetrevival) November 30, 2022
Scientists in Russia revive 48,500 year old #zombievirus
Meanwhile public: pic.twitter.com/ldALlDDdO7 — Nisha Saxena (@Saxena_Nish01) November 30, 2022
Me after seeing #zombievirus trending at morning , My reaction :- pic.twitter.com/PlxDicGpw9 — D. (@ChullbulPandeyy) November 30, 2022
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old #zombievirus from Siberian permafrost.
God - pic.twitter.com/hXgOe5nU9Q — Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar) November 30, 2022
#zombievirus getting ready to rule the world pic.twitter.com/SP4B9iiLvd — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) November 30, 2022
People: Finally Covid-19 is over!!!
Meanwhile scientists by discovering #zombievirus : pic.twitter.com/sRJNRDcaZs — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) November 30, 2022
Russian Scientists after discovering #zombievirus : pic.twitter.com/EYj61gIdMp— Aditi (@designbyaditea) November 30, 2022
#zombievirus
Scientists revive #zombievirus
Le medical students:- pic.twitter.com/7eQ8gEW6Hv — Sachin jindal (@Themedicoswale) November 30, 2022
Russian scientist revive 48,500 years old #zombievirus from Siberia.
People who survived in #COVID19 : pic.twitter.com/EQSmWTLajm — (@Muskan_shrinet) November 30, 2022
#zombievirus #Zombie_Virus
When you survived in Covid Virus and then you see Zombie Virus pic.twitter.com/LOK6yRsnu1 — Author (@how_humans) November 30, 2022
