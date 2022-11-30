Search icon
48,500-year-old 'Zombie virus' revives: How netizens are prepping up for 'apocalypse' will leave you in splits

Here are some of the funniest memes that people on the internet have posted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:29 PM IST

48,500-year-old 'Zombie virus' revives: How netizens are prepping up for 'apocalypse' will leave you in splits
48,500-year-old 'Zombie virus' revives: How netizens are prepping up for 'apocalypse' will leave you in splits | Photo: Twitter/@puppetrevival

Just when people are reviving from the after maths of coronavirus, reports of new virus being unearthered by the scientists. A almost 50,000 year old "Zombie virus" has been brought back to life by scientists, setting a record for the longest time it has taken for a frozen microbe to defrost and become active again.

Numerous more viruses that are thousands of years old were also included in the most recent research from experts at the Serbian permafrost. The meme fest has broken out on social media following the disclosure of the "zombie virus." Here are some of the funniest memes that people on the internet have posted.

 

