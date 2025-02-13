With the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, people from all walks of life are paying a visit to the city, eager to take a holy sip in the Triveni Sangam.

Today is the 34th day of the Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13. As many as 46.25 crores of people from around the globe have visited the grand Hindu fair, Zee News reports.

As the fervour continues to illuminate the atmoshphere in Prayagraj, a video is rapidly being circulated on social media - featuring a content creator who mimics how a Pakistani would react to the pilgrimage.

The video begins with a man, disguised as a journalist, telling another man, "Yeh dekhein janaab! India mein Kumbh Mela laga hai. Tasveerein check out karein" (See this. India is hosting the Kumbh Mela. Check out pictures).

The man, in utter disbelief, asks if this is truly India and says, "Yeh AI ka kamaal hai. Main bata raha hoon Chandrayaan ke time par bhi inhone screen par udaya tha. Inka Noida mein poora studio hai" (This is the miracle of AI. Let me tell you, at the time of Chandrayaan, they merely launched it on screen. They have an entire studio setup in Noida).

However, when the other person emphasises that the pictures are not fake, he gets surprised and responds, "Yeh India hai? Janaab, aap ek kaam karein mujhe time machine de dein. 1947 mein wapas jaana chahta hoon. Wagha border se idhar na khiskunga bilkul bhi" (Is this India? Do one thing, provide me a time machine, I want to go back to 1947. I will not move an inch from the Wagha border to this side).

The hilarious clip, accentuated by the two men's on-point accent and tone, is being adored by netizens.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Bro's accent", an user commented, dropping smiley emojis.

Many other users dropped smiley emojis, heaping praise on the clip.