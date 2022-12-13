444 kg police officer gets heart attack after wife leaves him

Representational image

There are many people in the world whose weight had become too much due to one reason or another other and then they had to undergo surgery to reduce their weight. Many people are living their lives even today, while many have died. There was one such person whose weight had increased to 444 kg. When he underwent surgery, his weight was also reduced by 120 kg, but he had a heart attack and died. Due to his increased weight, his life was full of difficulties.

The name of this person was Andres Moreno, who was a resident of Mexico. He was losing weight continuously but according to doctors, he died due to emotional stress and a heart attack.

According to Daily Mail, Andres Moreno's weight was 444 kg in 2015, due to which he was called the fattest man in the world. The weight of a normal child at birth is 2.8 to 3.2 kg but when Andres was born, his weight was 5.8 kg. The weight of a normal child at birth is 2.8 to 3.2 kg but when Andres was born, his weight was 5.8 kg. At the same time, when he was 10 years old, his weight had become 82 kg.

An energy drink addict and a diabetic, Moreno grew up to become a police officer and later married. As Moreno turned 20 years old, he started having health problems and his wife left him because of his overweight. My friends and family used to visit him after his wife left him and he used to tell them about his condition. Moreno was also under emotional stress due to their separation from his wife before his death.

As Moreno's weight increased, he started suffering from many serious diseases. Before the surgery, Moreno also received a signed Real Madrid shirt from football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, which motivated him to stay fit.

To lose weight, he had undergone bypass surgery and the doctors had removed 70 per cent of his stomach. According to the Daily Mail report, Andres drank six energy drinks a day before his death, after which he suffered a heart attack and died.

Moreno was quite fond of energy drinks. He was determined to reduce his weight and started walking. He could not do the intense workout because it could increase his heartbeat and he could have a heart attack.

In surgery, three-fourths of his stomach was removed and whatever was left had to be made in the shape of a tube so that he could not eat much. After the surgery, he had gained 120 kg and his weight was around 317 kg. After the operation, Moreno's weight had to be reduced by about 361 kg so that his weight could be maintained and he could live a healthy life. When Monero had a heart attack on the day of his death, 7 people together made him sit on a stretcher so that he could be taken to the hospital. But he did not survive.

Moreno was continuously reducing his weight but he died on 25 December 2015. Doctors told the cause of his death was an irregular heartbeat and heart attack.

Obese people need more blood to supply oxygen and nutrients to their bodies, which increases blood pressure. The body also needs more pressure to take blood to the whole body. This increases the heartbeat and you know that high blood pressure is a common cause of heart attack.

Most of us do not know. Obesity can cause an increase in bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels. But did you know that it also lowers good high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol? HDL cholesterol also plays an important role in removing bad cholesterol and increasing the risk of heart disease.

Obesity can cause diabetes. People who are obese can develop conditions like high cholesterol, blood pressure and heart attack. Obese people are more prone to diabetes. According to the American Heart Association, at least 68 per cent of people age 65 or older have diabetes and heart disease. People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to be at risk for heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.