44-year-old man gets arrested for walking naked on streets, claims to be from 'different Earth'

A Florida guy who had been stopped for walking naked through the streets gave police a tale for the ages.

In Florida's Palm Beach, a 44-year-old man was detained after being seen wandering down the street naked, according to CBS 12. He claimed to be from a " different Earth" after being apprehended.

The incident occurred on March 8, at about 9 p.m. (local time), when a Taboo employee called the police to report seeing a white man going past the business in the 200 block of Worth Avenue while wholly exposed.

The old man tells the cops he doesn’t remember where he left his clothes and refuses to share his identity. He asserted that he lacked a social security number and a state-issued ID card.

Later, the police discovered the old man’s name- Jason Smith. He was walking on the streets without any clothes on his body and exposing his genitals. 

Mr Smith allegedly informed officers that he lived on a "different earth," according to an arrest report, WPEC reported. He later admitted to living in West Palm Beach to the police.

Smith was accused of three criminal offences, including one count each of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and nonviolently resisting an officer. 

