42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

A horrifying case has emerged in Poland, where a 42-year-old woman has emerged from her childhood room after nearly three decades. Mirella was locked in her room by her parents when she was 15. Neighbours assumed she had left the house, as her parents filed a missing person's report with the police in 1998. Those who have known her since her teenage years are shocked to learn that she had been locked in the room for so many years. According to police, Mirella had contracted a life-threatening infection in the past few days and would have died if she hadn't been released from the room. The discovery occurred in July in the southern Polish town of Swietochlowice. However, the case has only now come to light after locals launched a fundraising campaign to help her recover. "Doctors determined that she was just days away from death due to the infection," one person wrote in a post. Mirella has been in the hospital for two months, battling infections and other health problems caused by living in the room for nearly 30 years.

In July, residents heard some commotion inside. They alerted the police, who questioned the 82-year-old landlady about the events inside. She tried to reassure them that everything was fine. Officers also spoke with Mirella, who assured them that nothing was wrong. But they noticed serious injuries to her legs and called an ambulance. Doctors were shocked by her condition and said Mirella was "just days away from death."

The fundraising post further states that Mirella "has been hospitalised for the past two months due to her critical condition. People who knew Mirella thought she had left her 'family' home nearly 30 years ago." It further states, "Much remains unknown, and many facts cannot be revealed at this time. One thing is certain: the truth must be revealed as to why this young, healthy 15-year-old girl stopped leaving home and disappeared without a trace."

The Polish woman had never been to a doctor

The post quotes Mirella as saying that she "never saw her city develop," and "has lost many things, never been to a doctor, never got an ID, never went for a walk or even went to the balcony." It further states, "Her hair and teeth are in dire condition, and even her health is at risk."

Recalling the scene in the second-floor apartment, eyewitnesses described Mirella as looking "extremely neglected," and her legs "looked like they were rotting." A neighbour recalled seeing Mirella when she was a teenager. "When I visited my grandmother during the holidays, we would play in front of the building. Then she suddenly disappeared under mysterious circumstances." Her parents kept her locked in that small room for 27 years, and since then, neighbours believe the elderly couple was the only one living in the apartment. A criminal investigation has been launched.

