Elon Musk supports a 120-hour workweek, sparking backlash over work-life balance and legal concerns.

A debate is raging on social media over long working hours, with business leaders divided into two groups—one supporting extended workweeks and the other strongly opposing them. Elon Musk is clearly on the side that believes professionals should work longer hours.

Recently, Musk joined Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan in encouraging employees to increase their work hours. In a post on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla CEO claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he leads, has employees working an astonishing 120 hours per week.

To put this into perspective, 120 hours a week means working 17 hours every single day without a break or working non-stop for five full days without sleeping. Musk justified this by saying that his department’s “bureaucratic opponents” only work 40 hours a week, which is why they are “losing so fast.”

Social Media Users Criticize Musk’s Statement

Musk’s remark sparked massive backlash, with many users questioning the practicality and legality of such long working hours. One user pointed out that working overtime without authorization is illegal for government employees in the U.S., asking, “How are federal staff in DOGE legally putting in these hours? Multiple shifts?”

Another user criticized the tech industry’s culture of overworking employees while paying them low wages, only to fire them later. The post also led to comparisons with Narayana Murthy and SN Subrahmanyan, who have also advocated for longer workweeks.

Several people highlighted the negative impact of excessive working hours on personal lives. One user asked, “How does a 120-hour workweek fit in with their families? No time for kids, partners, or even basic relaxation?” Another joked, “Even hell’s productivity has improved with a four-day workweek.”

Some users also mocked Musk’s own work ethic. “This guy plays video games half the day and tweets for the rest. No one actually believes he works 120 hours a week. At best, he probably works two hours a day,” one user wrote.

While some business leaders continue to promote long work hours as the key to success, many employees and professionals argue that work-life balance is essential for productivity and well-being.