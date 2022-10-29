Search icon
3D Model of 'first human created by God' goes viral; netizens ask, 'Is this Vin Diesel?'

This came after Alamo Drafthouse Cinema shared a rough estimate of Adam’s facial characteristics, which looks just like Vin Diesel

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Did Adam, the first human being to walk the Earth, bear an uncanny resemblance to 'Fast & Furious' actor Vin Diesel? This came after Alamo Drafthouse Cinema shared a rough estimate of Adam’s facial characteristics, which looks just like the action star of the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise.

According to a tweet indie theater operator Alamo Drafthouse NYC shared on Thursday, “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked.”

The post quickly sparked a meme frenzy. Before anyone could fall for the joke, the movie theatre chain responded with, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theatre, not an academic journal." It should be noted, however, that Princeton University did not actually release this image; instead, social media users have been posting fake 3D models of celebrities and their resemblance to other historical figures.

The specific tweet obviously went viral and garnered more than 300k likes. See, that's how netizens reacted to it:

 

