3D Model of 'first human created by God' goes viral; netizens ask, 'Is this Vin Diesel?'

New Delhi: Did Adam, the first human being to walk the Earth, bear an uncanny resemblance to 'Fast & Furious' actor Vin Diesel? This came after Alamo Drafthouse Cinema shared a rough estimate of Adam’s facial characteristics, which looks just like the action star of the “Fast & Furious” movie franchise.

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

According to a tweet indie theater operator Alamo Drafthouse NYC shared on Thursday, “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked.”

Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here's our soundcloud: https://t.co/xXIPBVOMen — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

The post quickly sparked a meme frenzy. Before anyone could fall for the joke, the movie theatre chain responded with, "Just a reminder that we're a movie theatre, not an academic journal." It should be noted, however, that Princeton University did not actually release this image; instead, social media users have been posting fake 3D models of celebrities and their resemblance to other historical figures.

The specific tweet obviously went viral and garnered more than 300k likes. See, that's how netizens reacted to it:

Isn’t this the Madam Tussauds Vin Diesel ? https://t.co/7MkhpG6tZF October 29, 2022

You’re telling me we’re all descended from Vin Diesel? https://t.co/nHlSylUY1B — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) October 29, 2022