This expensive wedding venue has 347 rooms and is known for its luxury and architectural brilliance. This 96-year-old architectural marvel operates as a luxurious hotel, offering guests an unforgettable experience amidst its opulent surroundings. The palace’s grandeur has made it a sought-after wedding venue for celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Elizabeth Hurley-Arun Nayar and Rishika Lulla-Aditya Singh, among others. It is none other than Umaid Bhawan, a majestic palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Umaid Bhawan has been the epitome of luxury and grandeur, hosting numerous lavish weddings and offering a glimpse into India's rich heritage. Owned by the royal family, led by Crown Prince Shivraj Singh, this palace seamlessly blends modern comforts with historical opulence. The palace's origins date back to 1929 when Maharaja Umaid Singh initiated its construction during a devastating famine in Jodhpur. Maharaja provided employment to over 3,000 workers for 15 years, offering relief to the drought-stricken community. The palace's completion in 1943 symbolized the perseverance of the workers and the royal family.

The palace is part of the royal family's impressive assets, which alsoinclude the iconic Mehrangarh Fort. The family's net worth is estimated to be a staggering Rs. 22,400 crore. Crown Prince Shivraj Singh is actively involved in managing the palace, ensuring its rich legacy continues to thrive.

Today, Umaid Bhawan Palace is divided into three functional parts: the royal family's residence, a luxury hotel managed by the Taj Group, and a museum showcasing the history of the Jodhpur royal family. The palace's stunning architecture, offers 4 top-notch indoor venues and 6 splendid outdoor venues to exchange the vows. According to reports, a wedding at the palace can cost between Rs 3 to Rs 10 crores depending on the number of guests. However, this estimate only accounts for accommodation and food expenses. Additional costs, such as decorations, music, photography, and more, will need to be factored into the overall budget.