30% tax on cryptocurrency: Here's how social media reacted with funny memes

The imposition of a 30% tax on crypto investments in Budget 2022-23 sparked plenty of funny social media reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Various policies and initiatives were introduced in the Union Budget 2022-23 unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, ranging from agriculture to digital investment. Many social media users shared their thoughts on the government's plan to put a 30% tax on cryptocurrency transfers in Budget 2022. 

Here are the best memes, messages and social media reactions

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by iTechblog (@i_tech_blog)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Numbr (@getnumbr)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jar App (@jarapphq)

 

 

Previously, Cryptocurrencies were not backed by a government or any central authority. Instead, they traverse a network of computers. It was exchanged without the use of a middleman from peer-to-peer on the internet. Several handles on social media uploaded hundreds of hilarious reactions to the new levy on crypto income.

