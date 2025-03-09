Three Indian restaurant ranked in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, showcasing India's culinary excellence.

The recently released list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 has brought pride to India, with three Indian fine-dining establishments securing spots in the prestigious ranking. Mumbai’s Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent, and Chennai’s Avartana have made it to the list, highlighting India’s growing influence in the global culinary scene. Masque ranked 23rd, Indian Accent secured the 26th position, and Avartana was placed at the 44th spot.

India's presence in the list does not stop there. At least five other Indian eateries were included in the broader Asia's 100 Best Restaurants 2025 list. Among them, Mumbai's Americano secured the 61st rank, The Bombay Canteen stood at 70th, and Ekaa claimed the 98th position. Meanwhile, Comorin from Gurugram took the 79th spot, and New Delhi’s Dum Pukht was placed at 87th.

A Closer Look at the Indian Gems in Asia's 50 Best

Masque, Mumbai

Launched in 2016 by Prateek Sadhu and Aditi Dugar, Masque has quickly become a name to reckon with in Mumbai’s dining scene. The restaurant, helmed by Chef Varun Totlani, offers a 10-course meal that brings together flavors from across India with a modern twist.

One of the standout dishes at Masque is the Kashmiri morels with patra, featuring either barbecued pork or peas. A unique aspect of Masque is its Masque Lab, a 1,250-square-foot space dedicated to culinary research. The lab explores the aging properties of ingredients, their reactions to various flavors, and ways to bridge culinary cultures, leading to innovative dishes that surprise and delight guests.

Indian Accent, New Delhi

Established in 2009 by Rohit Khattar and led by Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent has received numerous global awards. The restaurant is renowned for its inventive take on Indian cuisine, blending traditional flavors with modern presentations.

Some of the restaurant’s must-try dishes include Puchkas with Calcutta Jhal Potato and Five Waters, Potato Sphere Chaat with White Pea Ragda, and Meetha Aachar Spare Ribs with Sour Green Apple. Its wild mushroom kulcha and jalapeno roti are also quite popular. Indian Accent offers both a detailed à la carte menu and a four-course lunch experience.

The restaurant’s reputation is not only regional but global, with a spot on TIME Magazine's 100 Greatest Places in the World list. In August 2023, Indian Accent expanded its footprint with a new outlet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Avartana, Chennai

Avartana, which opened in 2017, is celebrated for reimagining South Indian cuisine using contemporary methods. Chef Nikhil Nagpal has crafted a menu that mixes traditional recipes with modern techniques, offering bold flavors and stunning presentations.

Signature dishes include beetroot with curd cheese, cuttlefish with black garlic, and chargrilled pork belly with steamed tapioca. Avartana's famous fennel panna cotta egg dessert, served in a bird’s nest and cracked open with a mini hammer, is a favorite among guests. The restaurant’s decor also pays homage to Southern India, incorporating banana leaf motifs in its design elements.

India's Rising Culinary Influence

India's strong showing in the Asia's 50 and 100 Best Restaurants lists reflects the country’s vibrant and evolving food culture. With innovative chefs and unique dining experiences, Indian restaurants are setting new standards in the world of fine dining, proving that the nation’s rich culinary heritage has a well-deserved place on the global stage.