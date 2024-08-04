29 years ago, this man made first mobile call in India from Nokia, it cost Rs...

July 31 marks a significant day in India's telecommunications history. On this day, in 1995, the first mobile phone call in India was made. The call was placed by Jyoti Basu, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, to the Union Communication Minister, Sukh ram. This historic call was made using a Nokia phone.

The first call was made on the Modi Telstra network, a joint venture between India's BK Modi and Australia's Telstra. The call connected two locations: Kolkata and New Delhi. Back then, making a call was very expensive, costing Rs 8.4 per minute. Both incoming and outgoing calls were charged, and during peak hours, the rate could go up to Rs 16.8 per minute.

Since then, the landscape of mobile communication in India has changed dramatically.

Today, making a phone call is no longer a costly affair. Consumers no longer need to worry about high call charges. The introduction of Jio in 2016 revolutionised the market, shifting the focus from expensive call rates to affordable data plans.

The journey from the first call in 1995 to the present day highlights the rapid technological advancements and the increasing affordability of mobile services in India. The convenience and speed of mobile communication have improved significantly, making it an integral part of daily life for millions of people.