When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: 'We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…'

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Hapur Horror: 5-year-old boy gang raped, assault captured on video, circulated online

29 cities set to get new airports, direct international flights, THIS state will have most...

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh kisses his mother as he introduces her, sister for the first time in UK concert

29 cities set to get new airports, direct international flights, THIS state will have most...

India's government plans to build 29 new greenfield airports to enhance air connectivity to small cities and boost economic growth.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

29 cities set to get new airports, direct international flights, THIS state will have most...
How India's small cities are getting global?
In a significant move to enhance air connectivity to smaller cities, the Indian government has unveiled plans to build 29 greenfield airports over the next two decades. This initiative, spearheaded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), aims to improve global connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and cater to the increasing demand for air travel in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Gujarat will lead the way with nine new airports, followed by Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Thirteen other states will also get one new airport each. The government's five-year plan focuses on developing or upgrading existing airports in small cities, while also expanding capacity in metropolitan areas.

The new airports will be designed to handle large aircraft like Boeing 737 and Airbus 320, enabling direct connectivity to international destinations. This strategic move is expected to boost economic activities, create jobs, and transform small cities into growth hubs.

Aviation experts welcome this initiative, emphasizing the need for better connectivity in areas like Manipal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Bihar. However, they caution that planning should be based on passenger demand forecasts rather than political considerations.

The 'UDAN' scheme, launched in 2017, has already subsidized flights to under-served destinations, leading to a six-fold increase in passenger traffic in some airports. The scheme aims to operationalize 1,000 domestic routes, up from 540 in April 2024.

Metro cities like Noida and Navi Mumbai will also get new airports to meet growing demand. Indian airlines carried 8 million domestic passengers in the June 2024 quarter, a 17.6% year-on-year increase. International passenger traffic grew 10% to 9.6 million.

Estimates suggest that 14 cities may need second or third airports by 2047, including Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Srinagar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, and Leh may also require new airports in the next decade.

Key Highlights:

- 29 greenfield airports to be built in 20 years
- Gujarat to get 9 new airports, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand to follow
- 13 states to get one new airport each
- Airports designed to handle large aircraft for international connectivity
- 'UDAN' scheme boosts demand for air travel in small cities
- Metro cities to get new airports to meet growing demand
- 14 cities may need second or third airports by 2047

This ambitious airport expansion plan promises to revolutionize air connectivity, drive economic growth, and transform India's aviation landscape.

 

