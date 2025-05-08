A 27-year-old Brazilian beauty influencer has passed away after falling ill following a weight loss surgery. Valeria Pantoja's death was confirmed by her family through a post on her Instagram account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Valeria Pantoja."

A 27-year-old Brazilian beauty influencer has died after falling ill following a weight loss surgery. Valeria Pantoja's death was confirmed by her family through a post on her Instagram account. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Valeria Pantoja," the family wrote on Instagram Stories. Calling Valeria a "beloved" person, the family added her memories would comfort loved ones.

In the statement, the family also thanked her social media followers for their "support and affection."

Recently underwent surgery

Even though the cause of Valeria's death has not been confirmed, her sister-in-law stated that the beauty influencer had recently undergone bariatric weight loss surgery and was recovering after she suddenly fell ill.

As the post was shared, Valeria's followers and clients rallied to express shock and pour in tributes for her.

Passed away in hospital

"She (Valeria) didn't kill herself. She didn't fall down the stairs. We still don't know the cause - only the autopsy will confirm," the relative said, requesting people not to spread misinformation. "She was weak, got sick during the night, and passed away in the hospital." Valeria, who had more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, provided beauty services like Botox and lip fillers to her clients.

Bariatric surgery

A bariatric surgery is a medical procedure meant to help people lose weight by altering the digestive system. It is usually recommended for individuals with severe obesity.