The regulation is set to be applied not just to residential and commercial structures, but also to air conditioning systems in vehicles. It is important to understand that the purpose of AC temperature standardisation is to conserve energy and reduce power consumption.

Be it Delhi-NCR or any other city in the country, people are facing severe heat in almost every place. To get relief from the heat, AC is used in homes, offices, malls, hospitals, etc. In many homes, the AC is run at a temperature of 16 degrees or 18 degrees Celsius. However, now, in a first-of-its-kind move aimed at standardising air conditioning usage, the government is planning to bring a new rule regarding Air conditioners (AC) soon. In the coming days, ACs will not be able to be run below 20 degrees Celsius or above 28 degrees Celsius, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday.

"Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius, meaning we won't be able to cool below 20 degrees Celsius or warm above 28 degrees Celsius," Khattar said.

The regulation is set to be applied not just to residential and commercial structures, but also to air conditioning systems in vehicles. It is important to understand that the purpose of AC temperature standardisation is to conserve energy, reduce power consumption, and maintain environmental balance. On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters, "We decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 28 degrees Celsius to bring uniformity to air conditioning use and help reduce excessive power consumption due to extremely low cooling settings."

Manohar Lal Khattar said that India is taking this initiative for the first time but there are many other countries, like Japan that have done 26 degrees standardisation, Italy, which has done 23 degrees standardisation, and the US, which has done 21 degrees standardisation, to tackle the growing concerns over climate change.

READ | Bollywood's renowned hairstylist died after Amitabh Bachchan's haircut, his son just had Rs 13 in his account, now charges Rs 1 lakh for single sitting, he is..