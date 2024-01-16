2,500-year-old ancient megacity unearthed in Amazon, details here

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a colossal ancient city in eastern Ecuador's Upano region, challenging the belief that the Amazon was only home to nomads.

In a groundbreaking revelation, archaeologists have unveiled the remnants of a colossal ancient city nestled in the Upano region of eastern Ecuador. Contrary to conventional beliefs that the Amazon was primarily inhabited by nomads or small settlements, this hidden metropolis, shrouded beneath the dense vegetation for centuries, has left the scientific community in awe. The discovery was made possible through a comprehensive 25-year survey, employing cutting-edge LiDAR technology.

Dating back approximately 2,500 years, the city flourished for a millennium, boasting a population estimated to range from tens of thousands to potentially hundreds of thousands. The intricate layout of the city, featuring 6,000 rectangular platforms each measuring around 20m by 10m and standing 2-3m tall, exposes a previously unknown level of sophistication in Amazonian urban society.

The city's complex architecture, including straight roads and organized platforms, suggests a dual purpose for both residential and ceremonial activities. Laser sensors mounted on a plane, utilizing LiDAR technology, identified a 25km network of roads, showcasing an unprecedented level of sophistication.

Although the exact function of these roads remains speculative, researchers believe they held significant cultural or ceremonial importance. Additionally, causeways with ditches, potentially serving as water resource management canals, were identified.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges preconceived notions about Amazonian cultures, surpassing even the well-known Mayan societies in terms of size and complexity. Despite the rich findings, much remains unknown about the daily lives of the ancient inhabitants.

Evidence such as pits, hearths, jars, stones for grinding plants, and burnt seeds suggests a focus on agriculture. The inhabitants likely consumed maize, sweet potatoes, and a type of sweet beer known as "chicha."

Professor Stephen Rostain, the director of investigation at the National Centre for Scientific Research in France, who spearheaded the research, shared his insights with BBC, stating, "This is older than any other site we know in the Amazon. We have a Eurocentric view of civilization, but this shows we have to change our idea about what is culture and civilization."

Reflecting on the journey, Rostain revealed, "I was warned against this research at the start of my career because scientists believed no ancient groups had lived in the Amazon. But I'm very stubborn, so I did it anyway. Now I must admit I am quite happy to have made such a big discovery."

As the scientific community absorbs this monumental revelation, the next phase of research involves exploring the adjoining 300 sq km area that has yet to be surveyed, promising more insights into this ancient civilization.